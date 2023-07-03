Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.81. 2,008,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

