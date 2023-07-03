Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $588,000 Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

