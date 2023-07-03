Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Stock Up 0.2 %

PLAB opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

