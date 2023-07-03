Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.70. 481,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

