Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

