Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.55. 207,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,625. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

