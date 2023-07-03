Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.79. 29,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

