PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
