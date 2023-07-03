PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $563,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $874,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

