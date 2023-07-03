PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $308,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PHK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 378,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.41.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.