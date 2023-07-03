Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.73. 4,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

