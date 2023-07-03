Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.50.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

