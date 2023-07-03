Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.89.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.