Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,052.15 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $40.46 million and $30,052.15 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00107459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

