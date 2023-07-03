POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $73.95

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.95, but opened at $76.47. POSCO shares last traded at $76.56, with a volume of 18,591 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

POSCO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

