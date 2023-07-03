PPSC Investment Service Corp Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.0% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after buying an additional 42,010,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.23. 2,217,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,154. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

