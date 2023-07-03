Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.50

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 12346435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,605.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.80.

Insider Transactions at Predator Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Carl Kindinger sold 184,866 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £20,335.26 ($25,855.38). In other Predator Oil & Gas news, insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 3,328,119 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £199,687.14 ($253,893.38). Also, insider Carl Kindinger sold 184,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £20,335.26 ($25,855.38). 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

