Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.52

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.