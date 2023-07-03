Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.87. 270,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

