Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 164,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,872. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

