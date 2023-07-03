Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.00. The company had a trading volume of 283,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $339.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

