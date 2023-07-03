Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,602. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

