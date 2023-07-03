Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 238,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.96. 2,751,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,439,294. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $533.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.