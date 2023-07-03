Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after buying an additional 1,691,344 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,044,000 after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,598,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 265,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.