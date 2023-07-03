Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,016.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 413,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 411,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $222.81. The stock had a trading volume of 119,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

