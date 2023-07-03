Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.22. 253,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,253. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

