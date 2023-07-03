Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $44.17. 22,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

