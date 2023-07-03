Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after buying an additional 516,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 488,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

