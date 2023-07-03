Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.