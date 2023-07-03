PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 109,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 283,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in PROS by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

