ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.48. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,285,475 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

