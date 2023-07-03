ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.45

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.45 and last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 193963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.28.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,959,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

