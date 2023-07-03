ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $68.99

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.99, but opened at $65.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 590,783 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,089.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,699.44.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

