ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.