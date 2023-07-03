Provident Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.29. 227,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.