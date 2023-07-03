Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 79,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,119,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $74.96. 259,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,440. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

