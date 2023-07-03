Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MainStreet Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 10,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 13,008 shares of company stock worth $277,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

