Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 721 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.82. 3,924,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,094,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

