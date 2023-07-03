Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BIV traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,323. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

