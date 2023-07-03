Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. 30,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

