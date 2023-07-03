PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.25 ($3.22).

Shares of LON:PZC traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 161.38 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 347,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The firm has a market cap of £691.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.58.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Kirsty Bashforth acquired 12,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.17 ($25,406.45). In other news, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 12,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £19,982.17 ($25,406.45). Also, insider Jonathan Myers purchased 61,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £100,122 ($127,300.70). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,469 shares of company stock worth $12,040,227. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

