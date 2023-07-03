Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $35.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $30.90 on Monday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,760,972. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.