Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,733 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.57. 10,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,413. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.