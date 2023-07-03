Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 127,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

