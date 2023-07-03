Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Exelon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Exelon by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,096,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 777,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 859,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

