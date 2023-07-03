Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 391,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.