Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3,551.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 720,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 701,031 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,180. The firm has a market cap of $276.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2786 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

