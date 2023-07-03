Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,496. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

