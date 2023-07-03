Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 118,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,970. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

