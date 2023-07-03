Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.008.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
