Quantum One Day Volume Tops $5.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.92 or 1.00013579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

